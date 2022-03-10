Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSR. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 133.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 10,690 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $762,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,883,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PSR opened at $107.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.88. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $90.06 and a 1-year high of $120.85.

PowerShares U.S. Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks high total return by investing in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the United States Real Estate industry and included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index. The Fund structures and selects its investments primarily from a universe of securities that are included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index at the time of purchase.

