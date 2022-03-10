Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBB) Shares Gap Down to $26.70

Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBB – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.70, but opened at $25.44. Invesco DB Base Metals Fund shares last traded at $25.57, with a volume of 6,342 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.59 and its 200 day moving average is $22.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000.

PowerShares DB Base Metals Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust), a Delaware statutory trust organized in seven separate series. The Fund seeks to track changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Industrial Metals Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

