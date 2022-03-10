Invesco Ltd. Acquires 20,447 Shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 249,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,447 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.73% of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust worth $3,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 285,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,504 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 4,847 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank boosted its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 148,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 10,526 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 130,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 12,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 130,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PMO opened at $12.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.87. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $15.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $0.0531 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

