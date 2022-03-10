Invesco Ltd. Purchases 10,465 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,395 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,465 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.09% of BOX worth $3,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BOX by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 124,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,941,000 after buying an additional 25,271 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 123.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 980,026 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,197,000 after purchasing an additional 540,914 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 1,755,663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,557,000 after purchasing an additional 480,919 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 375.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 68,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 53,790 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 882,843 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,897,000 after purchasing an additional 150,248 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BOX alerts:

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $379,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 6,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $157,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,926 shares of company stock valued at $5,332,847 over the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BOX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BOX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

BOX opened at $26.85 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.71 and a beta of 1.27. Box, Inc. has a one year low of $20.36 and a one year high of $28.13.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $233.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.60 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

BOX Company Profile (Get Rating)

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.