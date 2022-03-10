Invesco Ltd. Purchases 16,945 Shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 419,881 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,945 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.33% of SFL worth $3,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SFL by 7.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SFL by 19.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,288 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SFL by 227.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of SFL in the third quarter worth approximately $380,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of SFL in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SFL shares. DNB Markets lowered shares of SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of SFL from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of SFL from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SFL has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Shares of SFL opened at $10.13 on Thursday. SFL Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.67 and a twelve month high of $10.66. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.47.

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. SFL had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $151.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.90%. This is an increase from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.96%.

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

