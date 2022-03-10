Invesco Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,027 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 167,791 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.74% of Dorian LPG worth $3,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 16.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 242,780 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 34,629 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Dorian LPG during the second quarter worth about $200,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Dorian LPG during the third quarter worth about $430,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Dorian LPG by 59.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 116,442 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 43,200 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Dorian LPG by 31.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 119,092 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 28,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LPG opened at $13.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.54 million, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.77 and a twelve month high of $15.68.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 27.39%.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.29%.

In other news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $876,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

