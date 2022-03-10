Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,985,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $344,000. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 117,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,772,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 196.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RPG opened at $172.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $184.81. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $154.95 and a fifty-two week high of $223.10.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

