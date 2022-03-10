Investors Buy Large Volume of Ameren Call Options (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 2,984 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,268% compared to the average daily volume of 126 call options.

NYSE AEE opened at $86.74 on Thursday. Ameren has a 12 month low of $74.83 and a 12 month high of $90.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.78.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.29%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ameren from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.57.

In other news, SVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $100,920.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $4,976,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,171 shares of company stock valued at $8,490,103 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 45,966.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,219,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 2,214,227 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 933.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,523,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,417 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,368,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,968 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,753,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,847,293,000 after acquiring an additional 786,490 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,546,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,699,000 after acquiring an additional 662,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

