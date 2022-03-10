Investors Purchase Large Volume of Triton International Call Options (NYSE:TRTN)

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 21,219 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,410% compared to the typical volume of 1,405 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of NYSE TRTN opened at $65.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.38. Triton International has a twelve month low of $46.75 and a twelve month high of $70.17.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $417.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.20 million. Triton International had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 34.57%. Triton International’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Triton International will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Triton International’s payout ratio is 35.96%.

In related news, Director Robert W. Alspaugh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $300,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John F. O’callaghan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,106 shares of company stock valued at $1,582,779. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Triton International in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Triton International in the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Triton International in the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Triton International by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Triton International in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. 65.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triton International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Triton International Ltd. is a lessor of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

