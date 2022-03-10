Investors Title (ITIC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 on March 31st

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th.
Investors Title has increased its dividend payment by 4.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Shares of ITIC opened at $197.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $198.34. Investors Title has a 52 week low of $158.60 and a 52 week high of $248.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.33 million, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.81.
Investors Title Company Profile (Get Rating)
Investors Title Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance. It provides tax-deferred real property exchange services through its subsidiaries, Investors Title Exchange Corporation (ITEC) and Investors Title Accommodation Corporation (ITAC), investment management and trust services to individuals, trusts and other entities through its subsidiary, Investors Trust Company (Investors Trust), and management services to title insurance agencies through its subsidiary, Investors Title Management Services (ITMS).
