Investors Title (ITIC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 on March 31st

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th.

Investors Title has increased its dividend payment by 4.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get Investors Title alerts:

Shares of ITIC opened at $197.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $198.34. Investors Title has a 52 week low of $158.60 and a 52 week high of $248.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.33 million, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Investors Title by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Investors Title by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Investors Title by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Investors Title by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Investors Title by 8.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 41.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investors Title Company Profile (Get Rating)

Investors Title Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance. It provides tax-deferred real property exchange services through its subsidiaries, Investors Title Exchange Corporation (ITEC) and Investors Title Accommodation Corporation (ITAC), investment management and trust services to individuals, trusts and other entities through its subsidiary, Investors Trust Company (Investors Trust), and management services to title insurance agencies through its subsidiary, Investors Title Management Services (ITMS).

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Title Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Title and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.