IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for IPG Photonics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.93. IPG Photonics posted earnings of $1.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will report full-year earnings of $5.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow IPG Photonics.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.63 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share.

IPGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IPG Photonics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.33.

In other IPG Photonics news, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total value of $228,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total transaction of $86,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics stock traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.23. The stock had a trading volume of 6,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,912. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 7.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.40. IPG Photonics has a 12-month low of $103.05 and a 12-month high of $241.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.38.

IPG Photonics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 15th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

