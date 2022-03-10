Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Position Increased by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,637 shares during the period. Iron Mountain makes up 2.3% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $10,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Iron Mountain by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 53,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 294,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,480,000 after purchasing an additional 27,101 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 148.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 75,355 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,581,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 7,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $391,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total value of $29,007.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 165,852 shares of company stock valued at $8,330,347. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

IRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

NYSE:IRM traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.77. 31,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,095,521. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 0.83. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $35.53 and a 1 year high of $53.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 159.36%.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

