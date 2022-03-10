iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Position Lifted by 360 Financial Inc.

360 Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,389,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,437,000 after buying an additional 877,742 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,353,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,008,000 after buying an additional 217,962 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,159,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,250,000 after buying an additional 106,514 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 974,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,945,000 after buying an additional 151,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 661,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,834,000 after acquiring an additional 32,530 shares during the period.

Shares of STIP stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $106.15. The stock had a trading volume of 42,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,278. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $107.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.65.

