iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Short Interest Update

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 131,500 shares, a drop of 84.2% from the February 13th total of 832,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,395,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:USIG traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.99. 15,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,497,441. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.30. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $55.27 and a 52-week high of $61.51.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.
