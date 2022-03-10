iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Short Interest Update

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 131,500 shares, a drop of 84.2% from the February 13th total of 832,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,395,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:USIG traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.99. 15,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,497,441. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.30. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $55.27 and a 52-week high of $61.51.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USIG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 437,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,272,000 after acquiring an additional 24,630 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 29,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,386.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,061,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855,469 shares during the period.

