iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF (TSE:XBB) Stock Price Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $30.63

iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF (TSE:XBB – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$30.63 and traded as low as C$30.09. iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF shares last traded at C$30.09, with a volume of 74,363 shares.

iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF Company Profile (TSE:XBB)

iShares DEX Universe Bond Index Fund seeks to provide income by replicating, to the extent possible, the performance of the DEX Universe Bond Index, net of expenses. The DEX Bond Index consists of a diversified selection of investment-grade Government of Canada, provincial, corporate and municipal bonds issued domestically in Canada and denominated in Canadian dollars.

