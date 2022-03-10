iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Shares Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USRT. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 152,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,486,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,203,000 after buying an additional 11,710 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 253.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 154,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,425,000 after acquiring an additional 110,544 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,685,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:USRT traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,236. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.93 and a fifty-two week high of $68.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.86.

