iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) Short Interest Update

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the February 13th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 1.56% of iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

NASDAQ:EMIF traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.14. 4,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,081. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.13. iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $21.33 and a 52-week high of $25.59.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.286 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24.

About iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index (the Index).

