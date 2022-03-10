iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) Shares Sold by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI – Get Rating) by 63.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 52.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 89,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,109,000 after acquiring an additional 30,862 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $13,844,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF by 42.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 7,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF by 36.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 692,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,986,000 after buying an additional 185,443 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MXI traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.66. The stock had a trading volume of 348 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,249. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $83.81 and a 12-month high of $99.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.37 and its 200-day moving average is $89.23.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

