iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Holdings Cut by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg increased its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 1,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IBB opened at $124.26 on Thursday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $118.60 and a 12 month high of $177.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

