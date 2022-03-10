iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Acquired by 360 Financial Inc.

360 Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of 360 Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $9,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $156.60. The company had a trading volume of 13,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964,307. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.29 and its 200-day moving average is $163.02. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.46 and a fifty-two week high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

