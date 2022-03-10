iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,257 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 157,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 264,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,221,000 after buying an additional 49,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $94.34 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.78 and a fifty-two week high of $123.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.85.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

