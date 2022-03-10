iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $105.46

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $105.46 and last traded at $105.46, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.53.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

