iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Capital Square LLC’s Largest Position

Capital Square LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Capital Square LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,848,000 after purchasing an additional 458,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV traded down $5.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $423.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,471,476. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $449.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $454.06. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $385.34 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.