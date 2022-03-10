iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Capital Square LLC’s Largest Position

Capital Square LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Capital Square LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,848,000 after purchasing an additional 458,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter.
IVV traded down $5.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $423.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,471,476. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $449.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $454.06. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $385.34 and a twelve month high of $482.07.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
