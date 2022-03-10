iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 206.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 132.6% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 10,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 42.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAT opened at $59.98 on Thursday. iShares US Regional Banks ETF has a 52 week low of $53.41 and a 52 week high of $69.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.60.

