J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Upgraded to Buy by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $231.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $209.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $203.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $205.39.

JBHT stock opened at $199.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $196.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.05. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a one year low of $154.27 and a one year high of $208.87.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.29. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 22.41%.

In related news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $163,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $1,056,289.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,251. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,713,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 40,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,305,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,033,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000. 71.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

