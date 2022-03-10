Jack H. Stark Sells 50,000 Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Stock

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) President Jack H. Stark sold 50,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $3,006,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CLR opened at $58.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.14. The company has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. Continental Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $24.40 and a one year high of $62.97.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. Continental Resources had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Continental Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 130.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is 20.18%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CLR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (down from $43.00) on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Continental Resources from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Continental Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.58.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the third quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 90.0% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Continental Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 13.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Continental Resources, Inc is an independent oil producer engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm’s operations include horizontal drilling and protecting groundwater. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

