Jane Street Group LLC Has $2.62 Million Stock Position in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) by 739.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 329,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 290,419 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in LG Display were worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in LG Display by 25.8% during the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 15,739 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LG Display by 4.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 122,333 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 5,708 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of LG Display by 24.0% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 6,349 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of LG Display by 0.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,423,097 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,903,000 after buying an additional 8,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of LG Display during the third quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LG Display stock opened at $7.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. LG Display Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $12.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 3.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.73.

LPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CLSA upgraded shares of LG Display from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LG Display presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

About LG Display

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

