Jane Street Group LLC Invests $2.76 Million in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 101,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PTBD. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 87.3% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period.

Shares of PTBD stock opened at $25.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.75. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $27.89.

