Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,723 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AECOM by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 602,897 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,176,000 after purchasing an additional 86,352 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,433,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of AECOM by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,010,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 2nd quarter worth $665,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 110,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

AECOM stock opened at $74.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 51.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.91. AECOM has a twelve month low of $58.36 and a twelve month high of $78.62.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. AECOM had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. AECOM’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

About AECOM (Get Rating)

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

