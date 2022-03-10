Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $878,000 Position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,370 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BILI. Tiger Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Bilibili during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in Bilibili during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Bilibili during the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Bilibili by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. grew its holdings in Bilibili by 109.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 71,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BILI opened at $25.24 on Thursday. Bilibili Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.79 and a fifty-two week high of $129.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.92.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($4.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($3.58). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 35.05% and a negative return on equity of 28.68%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. Bilibili’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BILI. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Bilibili from $120.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Bilibili from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bilibili presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.63.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

