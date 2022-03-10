Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Stock Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,390 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KNX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,067,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $821,876,000 after buying an additional 2,543,557 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,188,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,572,000 after buying an additional 1,104,598 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,561,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $207,376,000 after buying an additional 757,603 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,764,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $216,586,000 after buying an additional 713,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,241,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,777,000 after buying an additional 567,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Shares of KNX stock opened at $51.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.41. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.53 and a twelve month high of $62.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 10.81%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $108,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 2,022 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $115,577.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,370 shares of company stock valued at $5,454,741 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Cowen raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $77.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Europe raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.84.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile (Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.