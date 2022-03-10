Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,406,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,413,000 after acquiring an additional 114,205 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,535,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,467,000 after acquiring an additional 21,750 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 17.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,147,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,431,000 after acquiring an additional 169,277 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 53.2% during the third quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 883,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,536,000 after acquiring an additional 307,051 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 728,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,117,000 after acquiring an additional 23,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard M. Weil sold 63,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $2,296,112.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn S. Schafer sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $25,704.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,340,086 in the last 90 days. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JHG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Macquarie lowered Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.13.

NYSE JHG opened at $31.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1 year low of $29.27 and a 1 year high of $48.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.27.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $697.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.34%.

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

