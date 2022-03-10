Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 277.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,332 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,903,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $808,986,000 after buying an additional 396,303 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 25.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,270,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,312,000 after purchasing an additional 456,136 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 9.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,926,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,892,000 after purchasing an additional 159,183 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,182,000 after purchasing an additional 18,850 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 9.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,478,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,464,000 after purchasing an additional 122,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

SF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Stifel Financial from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stifel Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.67.

SF opened at $65.12 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.33. Stifel Financial Corp. has a one year low of $60.35 and a one year high of $83.28.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.34. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.02%.

In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total transaction of $717,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stifel Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.