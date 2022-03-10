Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 454,578 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SSR Mining by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 76,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in SSR Mining by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 23,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in SSR Mining by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 577,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SSRM. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on SSR Mining from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on SSR Mining from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on SSR Mining from C$28.50 to C$27.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on SSR Mining from C$38.50 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ SSRM opened at $21.58 on Thursday. SSR Mining Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $22.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.08.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 19.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from SSR Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is currently 21.21%.

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Denver, CO.

