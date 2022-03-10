Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 64,312 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) by 56.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,312 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the third quarter worth $4,564,000. Tabor Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 140.6% in the third quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP now owns 166,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 97,231 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 11.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 54,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the third quarter worth $1,588,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 17.7% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 86,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 13,027 shares during the last quarter. 50.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Susan C. Schnabel acquired 10,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.59 per share, with a total value of $145,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATUS opened at $11.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.03 and a 200-day moving average of $17.80. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.11. Altice USA, Inc. has a one year low of $10.47 and a one year high of $38.19.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Altice USA had a net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 87.01%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ATUS shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Altice USA in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Altice USA from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altice USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.85.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

