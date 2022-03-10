Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JTTRY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JTTRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS JTTRY opened at $20.58 on Thursday. Japan Airport Terminal has a 1 year low of $19.24 and a 1 year high of $26.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.97 and its 200-day moving average is $22.96.

Several research firms have weighed in on JTTRY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Japan Airport Terminal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Japan Airport Terminal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Japan Airport Terminal Co, Ltd. engages in the management and operation of airport passenger terminal buildings. It operates through the following segments: Facilities Management, Merchandise Sales, and Food and Beverages. The Facilities Management segment deals with passenger terminal management, real estate rental, parking lot operations, and passenger services.

