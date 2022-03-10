Jay Wells Purchases 10,000 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Stock

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) CFO Jay Wells acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.81 per share, for a total transaction of $138,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:PRMW opened at $14.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Primo Water Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.34 and a fifty-two week high of $20.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -715.50 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.84.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Primo Water Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,200.00%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PRMW shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Primo Water in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,309,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Primo Water in the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Primo Water by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,942,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,025,000 after acquiring an additional 30,287 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Primo Water by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 766,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,510,000 after acquiring an additional 12,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Primo Water by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

