Jefferies Financial Group Boosts ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Price Target to $120.00

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 59.70% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on ZIM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.
Shares of NYSE:ZIM opened at $75.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.65 and a 200 day moving average of $56.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $77.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.45.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.
