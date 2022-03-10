Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Ituran Location and Control Ltd.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Ituran Location and Control in a report released on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ituran Location and Control’s FY2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRN opened at $21.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Ituran Location and Control has a 12 month low of $19.73 and a 12 month high of $29.85. The company has a market cap of $507.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.70.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 25.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,953,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,612,000 after acquiring an additional 38,625 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 8,581 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 969,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,626,000 after acquiring an additional 139,645 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 25,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 162.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 169,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 104,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.

About Ituran Location and Control

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

