Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $35.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group traded as low as $28.99 and last traded at $29.04, with a volume of 106540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.45.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Melissa Weiler bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.49 per share, with a total value of $149,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 20.46%. Jefferies Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.58%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:JEF)

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.