Jefferies Financial Group Raises Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Price Target to $6.00

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $5.50 to $6.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Kinross Gold from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. CSFB set a $7.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James set a $8.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.68.

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $5.61 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.56 and its 200-day moving average is $5.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 0.94. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $8.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.06 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,792,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 4,360.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,875 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

