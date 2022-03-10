Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN)

Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Stevanato Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.15.

STVN has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €24.69 ($26.83).

Shares of NYSE STVN traded down €0.38 ($0.41) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €15.30 ($16.63). 5,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,817. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €17.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €22.13. Stevanato Group has a 12-month low of €14.38 ($15.63) and a 12-month high of €29.18 ($31.72).

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported €0.13 ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of €0.10 ($0.11) by €0.03 ($0.03). The business had revenue of €232.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €220.57 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STVN. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stevanato Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,156,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,216,000 after acquiring an additional 222,395 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,213,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,342,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the third quarter worth $32,099,000. Finally, Miura Global Management LLC raised its holdings in Stevanato Group by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 1,191,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,738,000 after buying an additional 291,000 shares during the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

