Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) to Buy

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $27.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $31.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 123.33% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tyra Biosciences’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.56) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tyra Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TYRA opened at $12.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.13. Tyra Biosciences has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $31.36.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts forecast that Tyra Biosciences will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc purchased 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.12 per share, with a total value of $1,640,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,281,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,966,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000.

Tyra Biosciences Inc is a precision oncology company. It focused on developing purpose-built therapies to overcome tumor resistance and improve outcomes for patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidate includes TYRA-300. Tyra Biosciences Inc is based in CARLSBAD, Calif.

