Jeffrey W. Ubben Sells 501,691 Shares of Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) Stock

Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 501,691 shares of Enviva Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $37,817,467.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Enviva Partners stock opened at $71.42 on Thursday. Enviva Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $46.93 and a fifty-two week high of $80.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -97.83 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. This is an increase from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -471.23%.

EVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup started coverage on Enviva Partners in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Enviva Partners from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Enviva Partners from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Enviva Partners from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Enviva Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVA. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,555 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Enviva Partners by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Enviva Partners by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,739 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period.

Enviva, Inc engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

