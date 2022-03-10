JGP Wealth Management LLC Has $399,000 Stock Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

JGP Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,555,000 after buying an additional 20,259 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter worth $1,735,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,421,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Boston Beer news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $421,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.48, for a total value of $3,074,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SAM traded down $13.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $353.73. The stock had a trading volume of 546 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,981. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $355.87 and a 12-month high of $1,349.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $432.12 and its 200 day moving average is $485.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 356.98 and a beta of 0.83.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by ($3.36). The company had revenue of $348.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.52 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAM has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Boston Beer from $661.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $322.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Boston Beer from $524.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $719.53.

Boston Beer Profile (Get Rating)

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

