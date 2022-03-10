JGP Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

JGP Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 301 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in Tesla by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 35 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 266.7% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Tesla from $860.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Tesla from $625.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $940.09.

Shares of TSLA traded down $23.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $835.04. 290,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,531,898. The company has a market cap of $838.60 billion, a PE ratio of 175.30, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $936.91 and its 200-day moving average is $929.15. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $546.98 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $758,314.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,073.00, for a total value of $3,755,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,128,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,057,576,236 in the last three months. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

