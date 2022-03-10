JMP Securities Lowers Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Price Target to $11.00

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at JMP Securities from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 114.42% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Rover Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Rover Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rover Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rover Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Get Rover Group alerts:

Shares of Rover Group stock opened at $5.13 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.05. Rover Group has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $15.59.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $38.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.50 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 187.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Rover Group will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rover Group during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rover Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rover Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rover Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Rover Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

About Rover Group (Get Rating)

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rover Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rover Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.