JMP Securities Lowers Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target to $265.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at JMP Securities from $345.00 to $265.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.58.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $188.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.79. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $177.39 and a 1-year high of $343.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $226.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.99.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 23.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total value of $3,034,706.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total transaction of $3,095,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth $312,407,000. Compass Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $716,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,850,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,261,210,000 after buying an additional 40,831 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

