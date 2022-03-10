John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY) Short Interest Up 787.8% in February

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 65,700 shares, an increase of 787.8% from the February 13th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

NYSE:HTY traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.29. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,983. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.53. John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $7.04.

Get John Hancock Investments - John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Analytic Investors, LLC and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Investments - John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Investments - John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.