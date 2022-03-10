John M. Fahey, Jr. Sells 7,396 Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Stock

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 7,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $110,200.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of LIND stock opened at $14.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.87. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.31 and a fifty-two week high of $21.25.
Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.06). Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 81.95% and a negative return on equity of 758.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on LIND. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Lindblad Expeditions to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.
Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.
